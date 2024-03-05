U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel participate in a media day (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel execute routine flight operations during a media day during Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Evenes, Norway, March 7, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting scenarios under challenging arctic conditions while providing U.S. Marines unique opportunities to train alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)