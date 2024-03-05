U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel execute routine flight operations during a media day during Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Evenes, Norway, March 7, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting scenarios under challenging arctic conditions while providing U.S. Marines unique opportunities to train alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915245
|VIRIN:
|240307-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169399
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|EVENES, NO
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel participate in a media day (B-Roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
