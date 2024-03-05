Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel participate in a media day (B-Roll)

    EVENES, NORWAY

    03.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Norwegian Air Force personnel execute routine flight operations during a media day during Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Evenes, Norway, March 7, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting scenarios under challenging arctic conditions while providing U.S. Marines unique opportunities to train alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915245
    VIRIN: 240307-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169399
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: EVENES, NO

    F-35B Lightning II
    Allies and Partners
    USMCNews
    VMFA-542
    NATOSpotlight
    NR24

