Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training

U.S. Army AH-64 helicopter from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conducts overwater gunnery in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yun Songho)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 22:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915238
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-VC901-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169263
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
