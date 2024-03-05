Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army AH-64 helicopter from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conducts overwater gunnery in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yun Songho)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 22:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915238
    VIRIN: 240306-A-VC901-3001
    Filename: DOD_110169263
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    This work, Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SF
    MCSOF
    Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces

