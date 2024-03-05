This year, the Air Force sent doctors, nurses, and technicians from across the Air Force to South America and the Caribbean to help patients in need as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission. These service members include women from up and down the ranks and from vastly different backgrounds and hometowns. They serve alongside medical experts in the local community, all in service of bettering the lives of patients across four different countries.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 19:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915230
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-FT183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169156
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|VC
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Women's Day - LAMAT24, by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT