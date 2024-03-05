International Women's Day - LAMAT24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year, the Air Force sent doctors, nurses, and technicians from across the Air Force to South America and the Caribbean to help patients in need as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission. These service members include women from up and down the ranks and from vastly different backgrounds and hometowns. They serve alongside medical experts in the local community, all in service of bettering the lives of patients across four different countries.