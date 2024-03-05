Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day - LAMAT24

    SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    This year, the Air Force sent doctors, nurses, and technicians from across the Air Force to South America and the Caribbean to help patients in need as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission. These service members include women from up and down the ranks and from vastly different backgrounds and hometowns. They serve alongside medical experts in the local community, all in service of bettering the lives of patients across four different countries.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 19:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915230
    VIRIN: 240308-F-FT183-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169156
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VC

    TAGS

    medical assistance
    international women's day
    SOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    St. Kitts
    St. Vincent
    LAMAT24

