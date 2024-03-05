Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 - Phase 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Project Convergence - Capstone 4 concluded phase one of Joint and Multinational force experiments at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2024. PC-C4 continues experimentation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, to further shape the operating environment and future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915228
    VIRIN: 240305-A-UN662-9012
    Filename: DOD_110169129
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT