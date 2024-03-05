Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC Dive Rodeo

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Army divers with 569th and 7th Dive Detachments, 130th Engineer Brigade, conduct a salvage dive rodeo Feb. 26, 2024, at NOAA Marine Operations Pier, Ford Island, Hawaii. The Dive Rodeo validates Salvage divers on their training checklist and supervisor checklists.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915226
    VIRIN: 240226-A-JL197-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169087
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Army diver
    family
    569th Engineer Dive Detachment
    7th Engineer Dive Detachment
    Kyle Ferguson
    Luke Ferguson

