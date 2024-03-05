8th TSC Dive Rodeo

Army divers with 569th and 7th Dive Detachments, 130th Engineer Brigade, conduct a salvage dive rodeo Feb. 26, 2024, at NOAA Marine Operations Pier, Ford Island, Hawaii. The Dive Rodeo validates Salvage divers on their training checklist and supervisor checklists.
