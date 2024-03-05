Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls qualify on the M17

    CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" qualify on the M17 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 1, 2024. To qualify soldiers, need to hit 21 of 30 targets. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915223
    VIRIN: 240308-Z-OO172-8078
    Filename: DOD_110169061
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAVAZOS, TX, US

    This work, Red Bulls qualify on the M17, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    qualification
    M17
    Texas
    National Guard

