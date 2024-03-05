Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Phoebe, the SAPR emotional support dog

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team adds Phoebe, 49th Wing SAPR emotional support dog, to their section at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 8, 2024. The SAPR team serves as the single point of contact for coordinating sexual assault victim and survivor care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915220
    VIRIN: 240308-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110168726
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Phoebe, the SAPR emotional support dog, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    SAPR
    mission readiness
    dogs
    teal ribbon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT