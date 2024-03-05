Meet Phoebe, the SAPR emotional support dog

The 49th Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team adds Phoebe, 49th Wing SAPR emotional support dog, to their section at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 8, 2024. The SAPR team serves as the single point of contact for coordinating sexual assault victim and survivor care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915220
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-TY635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110168726
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
