Wilford Hall's New Physical and Occupational Therapy Direct Access Clinic

Active Duty members and their spouses are eligible to visit the Direct Access Clinic for Occupational Therapy, no appointment or referral required. The OT Direct Access Clinic service is designed to treat neck, shoulder, elbow, forearm, hand, wrist, and finger pain that has started in the last 30 days or less. Active Duty members are eligible to visit the Direct Access Clinic for Physical Therapy, no appointment or referral required. The PT Direct Access Clinic service is designed to treat knee, shin, foot, ankle, toe, back pain or injury, or common recreational injuries that have started in the last 21 days or less. The PT/OT clinic is located in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, 3rd Floor, C-Wing. They can be reached at (210) 292-5040.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915217
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-DO548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110168678
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
