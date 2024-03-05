Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilford Hall's New Physical and Occupational Therapy Direct Access Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Active Duty members and their spouses are eligible to visit the Direct Access Clinic for Occupational Therapy, no appointment or referral required. The OT Direct Access Clinic service is designed to treat neck, shoulder, elbow, forearm, hand, wrist, and finger pain that has started in the last 30 days or less. Active Duty members are eligible to visit the Direct Access Clinic for Physical Therapy, no appointment or referral required. The PT Direct Access Clinic service is designed to treat knee, shin, foot, ankle, toe, back pain or injury, or common recreational injuries that have started in the last 21 days or less. The PT/OT clinic is located in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, 3rd Floor, C-Wing. They can be reached at (210) 292-5040.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915217
    VIRIN: 230305-F-DO548-1002
    Filename: DOD_110168678
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilford Hall's New Physical and Occupational Therapy Direct Access Clinic, by SrA Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

