    Retired major general, veteran of three wars, celebrates 100th birthday

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    1st Armored Division

    Retired Maj. Gen. Edward Greer, a decorated veteran who served in three wars — World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, turns 100 years old on March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:18
