Arctic Edge 24: Wrap Up Video

The U.S. Northern Command conducts Arctic Edge 2024 (AE24), a joint and combined multi-domain Field Training Exercise involving extreme cold weather and high latitude environment training in various locations throughout Alaska and Greenland from February 23, 2024 to March 11, 2024. AE24 provided Special Operations Command North and U.S. Special Operations Forces the opportunity to integrate with SOF from Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom as well as interagency and total force partners to enhance integrated deterrence, layered defense, and resilience across the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)