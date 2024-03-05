Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Edge 24: Wrap Up Video

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. michael westendorf 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    The U.S. Northern Command conducts Arctic Edge 2024 (AE24), a joint and combined multi-domain Field Training Exercise involving extreme cold weather and high latitude environment training in various locations throughout Alaska and Greenland from February 23, 2024 to March 11, 2024. AE24 provided Special Operations Command North and U.S. Special Operations Forces the opportunity to integrate with SOF from Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom as well as interagency and total force partners to enhance integrated deterrence, layered defense, and resilience across the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:19
    Location: AK, US

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

