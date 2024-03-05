Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Vise conducts pile driving training in St. Petersburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Vise crew conducted a pile driving training exercise at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, March 3, 2024. Commissioned in 1963 Coast Guard Cutter Vise is a 75-foot Inland Construction Tender built in Morgan City, Louisiana with an attached 68-foot crane barge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915211
    VIRIN: 240303-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110168467
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Vise conducts pile driving training in St. Petersburg, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    ATON
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT