Coast Guard Cutter Vise conducts pile driving training in St. Petersburg

A Coast Guard Cutter Vise crew conducted a pile driving training exercise at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, March 3, 2024. Commissioned in 1963 Coast Guard Cutter Vise is a 75-foot Inland Construction Tender built in Morgan City, Louisiana with an attached 68-foot crane barge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
