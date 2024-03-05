Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow’s fight

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Vitale 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Security Force Assistance Command held the second iteration of its validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 1st, 2nd and 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard.

    The joint exercise took place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center, and incorporated joint operations with U.S. Air Force Advisors to simulate their role in large scale combat operations.

    OCV provided a realistic scenario that stressed decision-making in an everchanging operational and information environment, testing Advisors' ability to assess, support, liaise, and advise a replicated partner force in conflict. The exercise utilized one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enabled joint training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.

    For more information on America's Army Advisors and to volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan D. Vitale)

    TAGS

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

