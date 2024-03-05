Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow’s fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Security Force Assistance Command held the second iteration of its validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 1st, 2nd and 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard.



The joint exercise took place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center, and incorporated joint operations with U.S. Air Force Advisors to simulate their role in large scale combat operations.



OCV provided a realistic scenario that stressed decision-making in an everchanging operational and information environment, testing Advisors' ability to assess, support, liaise, and advise a replicated partner force in conflict. The exercise utilized one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enabled joint training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.



For more information on America's Army Advisors and to volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan D. Vitale)