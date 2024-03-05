Airmen stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in the first ever Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (SNORT), March 6, 2024. A SNORT is an exercise designed to test a range of emergency response capabilities including cargo processing, heightened security and rapid aircraft generation. During the training, the 6th and 927th ARW showcased industry partnerships with a robotic dog demonstration.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915202
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110168320
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW completes first Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (B-Roll Package), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT