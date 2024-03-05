Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW completes first Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (B-Roll Package)

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in the first ever Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (SNORT), March 6, 2024. A SNORT is an exercise designed to test a range of emergency response capabilities including cargo processing, heightened security and rapid aircraft generation. During the training, the 6th and 927th ARW showcased industry partnerships with a robotic dog demonstration.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915202
    VIRIN: 240308-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_110168320
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force
    exercise
    SNORT
    Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training

