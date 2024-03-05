6th ARW completes first Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in the first ever Synchronized Nuclear Readiness Operations Training (SNORT), March 6, 2024. A SNORT is an exercise designed to test a range of emergency response capabilities including cargo processing, heightened security and rapid aircraft generation. During the training, the 6th and 927th ARW showcased industry partnerships with a robotic dog demonstration.