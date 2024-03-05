March 7, 2024 - Florence Military Reservation, Arizona: Soldiers from various units within the Arizona National Guard participate in the Best Warrior Competition 2024. The competition features rigorous training exercises, including weapons qualification, medical training, and land navigation. Participants demonstrate their dedication to readiness and excellence as they strive to showcase their skills and readiness. Additionally, the Arizona National Guard reaffirms its commitment to the State partnership Program with Kazakhstan, fostering enduring alliances and strengthening regional security since 1993.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915200
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-OP329-1408
|Filename:
|DOD_110168235
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier’s Skill and Readiness Shine at Arizona National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2024 B-Roll, by SPC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
