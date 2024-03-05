Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier’s Skill and Readiness Shine at Arizona National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2024 B-Roll

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    March 7, 2024 - Florence Military Reservation, Arizona: Soldiers from various units within the Arizona National Guard participate in the Best Warrior Competition 2024. The competition features rigorous training exercises, including weapons qualification, medical training, and land navigation. Participants demonstrate their dedication to readiness and excellence as they strive to showcase their skills and readiness. Additionally, the Arizona National Guard reaffirms its commitment to the State partnership Program with Kazakhstan, fostering enduring alliances and strengthening regional security since 1993.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915200
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-OP329-1408
    Filename: DOD_110168235
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US

