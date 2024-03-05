Retired Army Capt. Larry Liss receives a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Eisenhower Hall at Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2024. Liss received the medal, an upgrade from a Distinguished Flying Cross, for his actions in rescuing more than 80 U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers, in a rescue mission known as the Rescue at Cau Song Be, during the Vietnam War. Distinguished speakers during the event included Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, was also in attendance. The Silver Star Medal is the U.S. military’s third-highest decoration for valor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
This work, B-roll: PA veteran awarded Silver Star, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
National Guard Bureau
