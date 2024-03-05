Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: PA veteran awarded Silver Star

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Retired Army Capt. Larry Liss receives a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Eisenhower Hall at Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2024. Liss received the medal, an upgrade from a Distinguished Flying Cross, for his actions in rescuing more than 80 U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers, in a rescue mission known as the Rescue at Cau Song Be, during the Vietnam War. Distinguished speakers during the event included Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, was also in attendance. The Silver Star Medal is the U.S. military’s third-highest decoration for valor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915192
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-IK914-9850
    Filename: DOD_110168080
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: WAYNE, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: PA veteran awarded Silver Star, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Veteran
    National Guard Bureau
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Vietnam War
    Silver Star

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT