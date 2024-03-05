B-roll: PA veteran awarded Silver Star

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Army Capt. Larry Liss receives a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Eisenhower Hall at Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2024. Liss received the medal, an upgrade from a Distinguished Flying Cross, for his actions in rescuing more than 80 U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers, in a rescue mission known as the Rescue at Cau Song Be, during the Vietnam War. Distinguished speakers during the event included Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, was also in attendance. The Silver Star Medal is the U.S. military’s third-highest decoration for valor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)