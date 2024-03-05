Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March Bridgechat - Your Voice Matters

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and civillian's, assigned to the 23rd Wing, share their thoughts on Air Combat Commands March Bridgechat Topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 8, 2024. This months topic is "Your Voice Matters". (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915190
    VIRIN: 240308-F-FA439-1935
    Filename: DOD_110168077
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    Your Voice Matters
    Bridgechat

