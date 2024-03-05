March Bridgechat - Your Voice Matters

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civillian's, assigned to the 23rd Wing, share their thoughts on Air Combat Commands March Bridgechat Topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 8, 2024. This months topic is "Your Voice Matters". (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915190
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-FA439-1935
|Filename:
|DOD_110168077
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
