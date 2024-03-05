On 8 March, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Change of Responsibility celebrates the appointment of CMSAF 20 David L. Flosi and the retirement of CMSAF 19 JoAnne S. Bass.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|915183
|Filename:
|DOD_110167876
|Length:
|01:29:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Change of Responsibility, by Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
