    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Change of Responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Tenelle Marshall 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    On 8 March, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Change of Responsibility celebrates the appointment of CMSAF 20 David L. Flosi and the retirement of CMSAF 19 JoAnne S. Bass.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 14:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 915183
    Filename: DOD_110167876
    Length: 01:29:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Change of Responsibility, by Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Change of Responsibility
    JoAnne S. Bass
    David L. Flosi

