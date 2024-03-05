The 2024 First State Airshow is scheduled for May 18-19, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The event is co-headlined by the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st. Lt. Trevor Wood)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 11:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915182
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-QD754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167864
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First State Airshow 2024 PSA, by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
