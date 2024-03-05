Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First State Airshow 2024 PSA

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 2024 First State Airshow is scheduled for May 18-19, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The event is co-headlined by the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st. Lt. Trevor Wood)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 11:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915182
    VIRIN: 240308-F-QD754-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167864
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    This work, First State Airshow 2024 PSA, by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Airshow
    436th Airlift Wing
    First State Airshow

