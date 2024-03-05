General Eric M. Smith Addresses the Force

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses Marines to provide updates on the status of the Corps, March 7, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps as the first service to pass its annual audit, the commissioning of the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) named after U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Canley, and congratulated the top recruiters, drill instructors, Marine security guards and combat instructors.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915178
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-ZA795-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110167782
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
