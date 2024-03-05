General Eric M. Smith Addresses the Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915178" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses Marines to provide updates on the status of the Corps, March 7, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps as the first service to pass its annual audit, the commissioning of the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) named after U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Canley, and congratulated the top recruiters, drill instructors, Marine security guards and combat instructors.