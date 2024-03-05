Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Eric M. Smith Addresses the Force

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Pedro Rodriguez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses Marines to provide updates on the status of the Corps, March 7, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps as the first service to pass its annual audit, the commissioning of the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) named after U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Canley, and congratulated the top recruiters, drill instructors, Marine security guards and combat instructors.

    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

