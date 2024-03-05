Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj Enrique Gato, Senior Enlisted Leader with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, wants to remind Marines and Sailors to set their clocks and roll their sleeves, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Feb 8 2024. Daylight savings is scheduled for March 10, and with the change in time comes the change in uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz and Lance Cpl. Lagarda Saenz)


    Thus video contains music USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: GUITAR-ELECTRIC-PIANO-LOFI-BEAT-(SMOOTH-FLOW)_AdobeStock_608423693

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 14:11
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    This work, Sleeves Up, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    2nd MLG
    Sleeves Up
    Roll Sleeves
    CRR

