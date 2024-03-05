Sleeves Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj Enrique Gato, Senior Enlisted Leader with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, wants to remind Marines and Sailors to set their clocks and roll their sleeves, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Feb 8 2024. Daylight savings is scheduled for March 10, and with the change in time comes the change in uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz and Lance Cpl. Lagarda Saenz)





Thus video contains music USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: GUITAR-ELECTRIC-PIANO-LOFI-BEAT-(SMOOTH-FLOW)_AdobeStock_608423693