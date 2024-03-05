U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj Enrique Gato, Senior Enlisted Leader with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, wants to remind Marines and Sailors to set their clocks and roll their sleeves, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Feb 8 2024. Daylight savings is scheduled for March 10, and with the change in time comes the change in uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz and Lance Cpl. Lagarda Saenz)
Thus video contains music USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: GUITAR-ELECTRIC-PIANO-LOFI-BEAT-(SMOOTH-FLOW)_AdobeStock_608423693
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915166
|VIRIN:
|240308-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167704
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sleeves Up, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT