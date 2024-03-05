Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Mark Weber Memorial Video

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Mark Weber died March 15, 2018, during Operation Inherent Resolve, when HH-60 Pave Hawk crashed in western Iraq. Weber was assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915165
    VIRIN: 240308-F-JS667-2726
    Filename: DOD_110167689
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    38th RQS
    23rd Wing
    Capt. Mark Weber

