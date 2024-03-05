Marine Minute: 08-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915164" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a biennial NATO training exercise designed to advance Arctic security, boost global readiness, and promote interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces. The photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Aidan Hekker, featuring U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, firing a Mark-19 40mm grenade machine gun at a simulated enemy vehicle during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold is the longest running international exercise in the world. Now in its 43rd iteration, exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells and Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)