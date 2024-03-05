Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 08-24

    03.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a biennial NATO training exercise designed to advance Arctic security, boost global readiness, and promote interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces. The photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Aidan Hekker, featuring U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, firing a Mark-19 40mm grenade machine gun at a simulated enemy vehicle during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold is the longest running international exercise in the world. Now in its 43rd iteration, exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells and Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    This work, Marine Minute: 08-24, by LCpl Diana Salgado and LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

