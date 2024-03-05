Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellfire B-Roll Clips

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions crew prepare for a Hellfire exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico Feb. 29, 2024. The 49th EMS personnel are responsible for the maintenance and safeguarding of ammo from Holloman and surrounding bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915161
    VIRIN: 240229-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167664
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellfire B-Roll Clips, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Hellfire
    MQ-9
    49th Wing
    49th EMS

