Hellfire B-Roll Clips

Airmen from the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions crew prepare for a Hellfire exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico Feb. 29, 2024. The 49th EMS personnel are responsible for the maintenance and safeguarding of ammo from Holloman and surrounding bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)