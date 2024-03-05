Hang out with SrA Samuel Ivey, 366 CES Pest Management Journeyman, as he completes some of his daily tasks on Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. A huge thank you to all our Pest Managers for keeping our personnel and installations safe from pest-related hazards!
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915155
|VIRIN:
|240307-O-LT469-2812
|Filename:
|DOD_110167586
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POV: You're an Airman in Pest Management, by Katheryn Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT