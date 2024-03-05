Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POV: You're an Airman in Pest Management

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Katheryn Jennings 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Hang out with SrA Samuel Ivey, 366 CES Pest Management Journeyman, as he completes some of his daily tasks on Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. A huge thank you to all our Pest Managers for keeping our personnel and installations safe from pest-related hazards!

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:57
    Location: US

    civil engineers
    pest management
    point of view

