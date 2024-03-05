Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing - Women In Aviation 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Michelle Scott, a pilot with the 183rd Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Bethany Clark, a loadmaster with 183rd AS, tell their unique stories of aviation as members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, March 8, 2023. The video featured Scott and Clark for Women’s History Month during Women in Aviation Week on International Women’s Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

    TAGS

    ANG
    international women's day
    women
    women in aviation
    MSANG
    172AW
    weeklyvideos

