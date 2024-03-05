Maj. Michelle Scott, a pilot with the 183rd Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Bethany Clark, a loadmaster with 183rd AS, tell their unique stories of aviation as members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, March 8, 2023. The video featured Scott and Clark for Women’s History Month during Women in Aviation Week on International Women’s Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 09:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915153
|VIRIN:
|240308-Z-XN843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167511
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 172nd Airlift Wing - Women In Aviation 2024, by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
