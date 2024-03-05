172nd Airlift Wing - Women In Aviation 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Michelle Scott, a pilot with the 183rd Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Bethany Clark, a loadmaster with 183rd AS, tell their unique stories of aviation as members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, March 8, 2023. The video featured Scott and Clark for Women’s History Month during Women in Aviation Week on International Women’s Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)