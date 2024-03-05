NATO Physical Training Contest, Iron Panther, leaps into action at BPTA

2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete in various events during Iron Panther, a physical training contest including teams from multiple NATO allies held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)
|03.07.2024
Date Posted: 03.08.2024
|B-Roll
|915151
VIRIN: 240307-Z-JU958-1001
|DOD_110167503
|00:01:00
Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|0
|0
