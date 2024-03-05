Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID participates in physical training competition with NATO allies

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING, POLAND

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dario Frazer, a M1 armor Platoon Sergeant assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, Provides an interview for Iron Panther, a physical training competition with NATO allies at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 7, 2024. Iron Panther competition boosted morale, teamwork, and trust among NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland in BPTA. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915148
    VIRIN: 240307-A-BT309-3735
    Filename: DOD_110167485
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING, PL

    This work, 3rd ID participates in physical training competition with NATO allies, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

