3rd ID participates in physical training competition with NATO allies

U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dario Frazer, a M1 armor Platoon Sergeant assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, Provides an interview for Iron Panther, a physical training competition with NATO allies at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 7, 2024. Iron Panther competition boosted morale, teamwork, and trust among NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland in BPTA. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-BT309-3735
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING, PL
