    Soldier Stands Up to Cancer

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    Sgt. 1st Class Britney Park, a unit supply specialist assigned to the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion in Jacksonville, Florida, discusses her inspiring journey to the U.S. Army and the harrowing battle she faced with a cancer diagnosis. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    cancer
    Army
    USAREC
    US Army Recruiting Command

