Spiritual Readiness: Your Path to Inner Balance

U.S. Army Chap. Col. Thomas Helms, command chaplain, United States Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Faustin Desir, chief religious affairs non-commissioned officer, United States Army Europe and Africa, speak about the importance of spiritual readiness in a Soldier’s life on March 4, 2024, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The spiritual readiness domain is inclusive and applies to both religious and non-religious people regardless of background, philosophy, or religion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)