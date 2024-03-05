Spiritual Readiness: Your Path to Inner Balance

U.S. Army Chap. Col. Thomas Helms, command chaplain, United States Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Faustin Desir, chief religious affairs non-commissioned officer, United States Army Europe and Africa, speak about the importance of spiritual readiness in a Soldier’s life on March 4, 2024, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The spiritual readiness domain is inclusive and applies to both religious and non-religious people regardless of background, philosophy, or religion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915135
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-CQ023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
