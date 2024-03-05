Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Readiness: Your Path to Inner Balance

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Chap. Col. Thomas Helms, command chaplain, United States Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Faustin Desir, chief religious affairs non-commissioned officer, United States Army Europe and Africa, speak about the importance of spiritual readiness in a Soldier’s life on March 4, 2024, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The spiritual readiness domain is inclusive and applies to both religious and non-religious people regardless of background, philosophy, or religion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915135
    VIRIN: 240304-A-CQ023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167280
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

    be all you can be
    spiritual readiness
    StrongerTogether
    H2F
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden

