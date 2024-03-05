Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bally Sports Shoutout Cpt. Perry Erler

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Perry Erler, currently assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, on rotation in Grafenwöhr, Germany, gives a short shoutout to his family and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zoe Y Tourne)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 915124
    VIRIN: 240308-A-KL045-1002
    Filename: DOD_110167245
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bally Sports Shoutout Cpt. Perry Erler, by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    oklahoma city thunder
    NBA2024

