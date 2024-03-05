U.S. Army Capt. Perry Erler, currently assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, on rotation in Grafenwöhr, Germany, gives a short shoutout to his family and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zoe Y Tourne)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 09:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|915124
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-KL045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110167245
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bally Sports Shoutout Cpt. Perry Erler, by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT