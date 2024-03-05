The 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, had their Best Warrior Competition featuring 26 US servicemembers as well as three Feldjagers 3-4 Mar. 2024 at USAG Ansbach Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 08:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915122
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-PT551-5069
|Filename:
|DOD_110167243
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 709th MP Bn Best Warrior Competition 2024, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT