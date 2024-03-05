Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    709th MP Bn Best Warrior Competition 2024

    BY, GERMANY

    03.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, had their Best Warrior Competition featuring 26 US servicemembers as well as three Feldjagers 3-4 Mar. 2024 at USAG Ansbach Germany.

