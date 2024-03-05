NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval Forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915120
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-TC338-4882
|Filename:
|DOD_110167228
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee visits USS Buckeley (DDG 84), by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT