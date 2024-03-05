Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee visits USS Buckeley (DDG 84)

    SPAIN

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval Forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915120
    VIRIN: 240308-N-TC338-4882
    Filename: DOD_110167228
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee visits USS Buckeley (DDG 84), by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Vice Admiral
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 84

