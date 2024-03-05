Lt. Col. Erol Munir, European Command Chief Office of Defense Cooperation, welcomes service-members and participants to Trojan Footprint 2024, March 4, 2024, in Tbilisi Georgia. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multinational exercise with U.S., NATO Allies and partner nation special operation forces that allows them an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 06:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915111
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-BS297-7721
|Filename:
|DOD_110167150
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Opening remarks Trojan Footprint 2024, Tbilisi, Georgia, by SSG James Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT