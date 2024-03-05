Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening remarks Trojan Footprint 2024, Tbilisi, Georgia

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    03.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Bunn 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Lt. Col. Erol Munir, European Command Chief Office of Defense Cooperation, welcomes service-members and participants to Trojan Footprint 2024, March 4, 2024, in Tbilisi Georgia. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multinational exercise with U.S., NATO Allies and partner nation special operation forces that allows them an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 06:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915111
    VIRIN: 240304-A-BS297-7721
    Filename: DOD_110167150
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TBILISI, GE

    Georgia
    Special Operation Command Europe
    SOFinEurope
    LSGE
    TFP24
    TrojanFootprint 24

