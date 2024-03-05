Opening remarks Trojan Footprint 2024, Tbilisi, Georgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Erol Munir, European Command Chief Office of Defense Cooperation, welcomes service-members and participants to Trojan Footprint 2024, March 4, 2024, in Tbilisi Georgia. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multinational exercise with U.S., NATO Allies and partner nation special operation forces that allows them an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater.