    Additional flag pole for Sweden at NATO HQ

    BELGIUM

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Sweden has become the 32nd member of NATO on 7 March 2024. A flag pole has been added in front of NATO HQ. The accession ceremony will take place on 11 March 2024.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915107
    VIRIN: 240308-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167117
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Natochannel

