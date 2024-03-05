Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locked In: The Boon Of Sports Psycology

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Major Jeffery Rueben highlights the significant trend of performance success and improvement he's seen when airmen take advantage of the clinical psychologist airmen at Spangdahlem airbase have at their disposal. Doctor Marylene Goode, a a veteran of the United States army, and clinical psychologist uses CBT and progressive learning methods to improve the lives and performance airmen who visit her, much like high performing athletes utilize their sports psychologists.

    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

