Locked In: The Boon Of Sports Psycology

Major Jeffery Rueben highlights the significant trend of performance success and improvement he's seen when airmen take advantage of the clinical psychologist airmen at Spangdahlem airbase have at their disposal. Doctor Marylene Goode, a a veteran of the United States army, and clinical psychologist uses CBT and progressive learning methods to improve the lives and performance airmen who visit her, much like high performing athletes utilize their sports psychologists.