    Freedom Shield 24 Wrecker Training GoPro

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Video by Savion Johnson 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army along with U.S. Marines conduct AMK-36 wrecker vehicle training during Operation Freedom Shield 2024 at a training area in South Korea, March 7, 2024. FS24, a holistic military program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises, refining troops’ combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savion Johnson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915093
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-VO284-1003
    Filename: DOD_110166821
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 24 Wrecker Training GoPro, by Savion Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    100th MPAD
    ROK US Alliance
    같이납시다
    Operation Freedom Shield 2024
    같은깃발아래

