Freedom Shield 24 Wrecker Training 16:9

The U.S. Army along with U.S. Marines conduct AMK-36 wrecker vehicle training during Operation Freedom Shield 2024 at a training area in South Korea, March 7, 2024. FS24, a holistic military program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises, refining troops’ combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savion Johnson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915092
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-VO284-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110166813
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
