B-Roll Pack-Freedom Shield 24-ADC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion along with Republic of Korea Army soldiers conduct joint training during Freedom Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live-Fire in South Korea, March 5, 2024. The partner nations trained in various areas, to include wielding, generator and armament maintenance, refueling and resupply, and basic combat life-saver skills. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joe Cantu, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)