    B-Roll Pack-Freedom Shield 24-ADC

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Joe Cantu 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion along with Republic of Korea Army soldiers conduct joint training during Freedom Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live-Fire in South Korea, March 5, 2024. The partner nations trained in various areas, to include wielding, generator and armament maintenance, refueling and resupply, and basic combat life-saver skills. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joe Cantu, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915090
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-G0106-2001
    Filename: DOD_110166806
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    WeFlyTogether
    WeSailTogether
    UnderOneFlag
    FreedomShield24
    WeROKTogether

