B-Roll Pack-Freedom Shield 24-ADC

U.S. Army Soldiers from 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion along with Republic of Korea Army soldiers conduct joint training during Freedom Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live-Fire in South Korea, March 5, 2024. The partner nations trained in various areas, to include wielding, generator and armament maintenance, refueling and resupply, and basic combat life-saver skills. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joe Cantu, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.05.2024
|03.08.2024 00:27
|B-Roll
|Location:
|KR
