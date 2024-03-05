On this Pacific Update: U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of United States European Command, meets with the Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and with Japan’s Minister of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, February 27, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915084
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110166728
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Visit to Japan, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT