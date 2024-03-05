Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Visit to Japan

    JAPAN

    02.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of United States European Command, meets with the Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and with Japan’s Minister of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, February 27, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 915084
    VIRIN: 240229-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110166728
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Update: Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Visit to Japan, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

