    JPMRC 24-02: Deep Strike

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS) and 450 THS from 1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force conduct a the Deep Attack Mission as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:13
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    Artic Angels

