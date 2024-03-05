JPMRC 24-02: Deep Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS) and 450 THS from 1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force conduct a the Deep Attack Mission as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)