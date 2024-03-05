Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN SASEBO RED CROSS VETERINARY INTERVIEW

    JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields and Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito

    AFN Sasebo

    Red Cross representative Major Mary Pico gave an interview, with Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell, at American Forces Network Sasebo on March 4, 2024. The interview was conducted to provide information on the veterinary programs and opportunities the Red Cross offers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Orion Shotton and Mass Communications Specialist Isaac Esposito)

