AFN SASEBO RED CROSS VETERINARY INTERVIEW

Red Cross representative Major Mary Pico gave an interview, with Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell, at American Forces Network Sasebo on March 4, 2024. The interview was conducted to provide information on the veterinary programs and opportunities the Red Cross offers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Orion Shotton and Mass Communications Specialist Isaac Esposito)