Red Cross representative Major Mary Pico gave an interview, with Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell, at American Forces Network Sasebo on March 4, 2024. The interview was conducted to provide information on the veterinary programs and opportunities the Red Cross offers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Orion Shotton and Mass Communications Specialist Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 21:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915078
|VIRIN:
|240304-N-PE072-8284
|Filename:
|DOD_110166591
|Length:
|00:11:09
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN SASEBO RED CROSS VETERINARY INTERVIEW, by PO2 Orion Shotton, PO3 Gabriel Fields and PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
