Pacific News: March 5, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in an endurance course during a bilateral field training for Iron Fist 24; U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing aircraft and personnel participate in a maritime strike exercise as part of Cobra Gold 24; and U.S. Soldiers conduct preflight checks and medical evacuation training in Thailand in preparation for Cobra Gold 24.
