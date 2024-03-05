Freedom Shield 2024 Area Distribution Center Training

Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the Republic of Korea army, 5th Logistics Support Brigade, conducted combined Area Distribution Center training in Cherwon-gun, South Korea, March 05, 2024. The training included convoy supply operations, cross-maintenance of ROK-U.S. vehicles, and combined fuel and water operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Alison Strout and KCPL Kim, Ji Hun, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
|03.05.2024
|03.08.2024 00:51
|Video Productions
|915071
|240305-A-PY967-8131
|DOD_110166509
|00:00:32
|CHERWON-GUN, KR
|0
|0
