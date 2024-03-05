Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield 2024 Area Distribution Center Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERWON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Alison Strout 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the Republic of Korea army, 5th Logistics Support Brigade, conducted combined Area Distribution Center training in Cherwon-gun, South Korea, March 05, 2024. The training included convoy supply operations, cross-maintenance of ROK-U.S. vehicles, and combined fuel and water operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Alison Strout and KCPL Kim, Ji Hun, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915071
    VIRIN: 240305-A-PY967-8131
    Filename: DOD_110166509
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CHERWON-GUN, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 2024 Area Distribution Center Training, by SPC Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreedomShield24 #ROKUSAlliance #WeGoTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT