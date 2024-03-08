On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Recon Marines conduct a high altitude low yield jump during Cobra Gold, Airmen from the U-S Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Japan Air Self Defense Force conduct Agile Combat Employment operations during Cope North 24, and Shanti Prayas concludes after 14 days of classes, field trainings, and cultural appreciation.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915067
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110166463
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: March 08, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT