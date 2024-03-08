Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: March 08, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Recon Marines conduct a high altitude low yield jump during Cobra Gold, Airmen from the U-S Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Japan Air Self Defense Force conduct Agile Combat Employment operations during Cope North 24, and Shanti Prayas concludes after 14 days of classes, field trainings, and cultural appreciation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 19:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 915067
    VIRIN: 240308-F-FY105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110166463
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: March 08, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cope North
    PNB
    Shanti Prayas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT