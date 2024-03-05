The mission here on the Korean peninsula is real. We stand ready to fight at any given notice by conducting realistic training with our Republic of Korea allies. It is an assignment of purpose, and an assignment of choice. Pacific Victors! Fight Tonight!
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Durant)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 18:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915064
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-ZZ999-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110166353
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army: Ready Now, by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
