    Eighth Army: Ready Now

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Durant 

    8th Army

    The mission here on the Korean peninsula is real. We stand ready to fight at any given notice by conducting realistic training with our Republic of Korea allies. It is an assignment of purpose, and an assignment of choice. Pacific Victors! Fight Tonight!

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Durant)

    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Eighth Army

