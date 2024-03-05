Capt. Jordan Henrickson, first air defense officer to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge.

Capt. Jordan Henrickson, Captain Career Course Instructor, 2-6 ADA Battalion, received the Master Army Instructor Badge on March 7, 2024 at the Training Support Facility on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Capt. Henrickson, assigned as an instructor for the last three years, had to put in over 2700 hours of instructor time to be able to achieve the badge requirements.
