    Capt. Jordan Henrickson, first air defense officer to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Capt. Jordan Henrickson, Captain Career Course Instructor, 2-6 ADA Battalion, received the Master Army Instructor Badge on March 7, 2024 at the Training Support Facility on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
    Capt. Henrickson, assigned as an instructor for the last three years, had to put in over 2700 hours of instructor time to be able to achieve the badge requirements.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915062
    VIRIN: 240124-O-ZY123-5038
    Filename: DOD_110166306
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Jordan Henrickson, first air defense officer to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge., by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ADA #FirsttoFire

