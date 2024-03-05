Capt. Jordan Henrickson, first air defense officer to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915062" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Jordan Henrickson, Captain Career Course Instructor, 2-6 ADA Battalion, received the Master Army Instructor Badge on March 7, 2024 at the Training Support Facility on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Capt. Henrickson, assigned as an instructor for the last three years, had to put in over 2700 hours of instructor time to be able to achieve the badge requirements.