Welcome Home Airmen

Welcome home! This video captures the return of over 130 Airmen from their deployment to Djibouti, Africa, on March 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|03.05.2024
|03.07.2024 17:12
|Package
|915058
|240305-Z-A3613-5712
|DOD_110166225
|00:03:55
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|0
|0
