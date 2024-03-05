Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home Airmen

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Herold and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Welcome home! This video captures the return of over 130 Airmen from their deployment to Djibouti, Africa, on March 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915058
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-A3613-5712
    Filename: DOD_110166225
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home Airmen, by SrA Zachary Herold and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Airmen
    DoD
    Deployment return
    Go Guard
    knowyourmil

