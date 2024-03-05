Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis and takes off for its return to home station at the end of the Bomber Task Force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. Bomber Task Forces enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command force employment, military posture, and operations honor our security commitments in the region by enabling us to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|03.03.2024
|03.07.2024 16:33
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GU
