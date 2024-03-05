EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) --
The Eagles have landed.
The Air Force’s two newest fighters, F-15EX Eagle IIs, known as EX3 and EX4 touched down at Eglin Air Force Base, just minutes from each other.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915052
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-NV708-7028
|Filename:
|DOD_110166012
|Length:
|00:10:43
|Location:
|EGLIN, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New F-15EX Eagles arrive at Eglin AFB, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT