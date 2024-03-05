Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Continues to Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super
    Hercules aircraft released 66 bundles of
    humanitarian aid over Gaza, Mar. 7, 2024.
    The aid includes over 38,000 Meals Ready to
    Eat to provide a source of sustenance to
    civilians lacking access to a reliable source of
    food and water due to the ongoing crisis in the
    region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915051
    VIRIN: 240307-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_110165996
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Continues to Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    humanitarian aid
    GazaHA

