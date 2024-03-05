AFCENT Continues to Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

A formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super
Hercules aircraft released 66 bundles of
humanitarian aid over Gaza, Mar. 7, 2024.
The aid includes over 38,000 Meals Ready to
Eat to provide a source of sustenance to
civilians lacking access to a reliable source of
food and water due to the ongoing crisis in the
region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915051
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-XT642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165996
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
